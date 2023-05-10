Riding for Our Veterans to hold eighth annual “Bulls and Barrels Battle at the Grand” beginning June 9th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Riding for Our Veterans will hold the Eighth Annual Bulls and Barrels Battle at the Grand near Chillicothe next month to support veterans and veterans organizations.

Gates will open at the Litton Ag Center on June 9th and 10th at 5:30 each evening. Mutton busting will be at 6:30, and the main show will start at 7:30.

Veterans will be honored on both nights. Attendees are asked to wear red that Friday to remember everyone deployed.

There will be a meet and greet at the Chillicothe Bootery that Saturday from 10 am to noon.

Advance tickets can be bought from May 15th through June 8th on the Riding For Our Vets website or the Chillicothe Bootery. Advance tickets will cost $12 per adult and $8 for children six to 12 years old.

Tickets at the gate on June 9th and 10th will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children five and younger will be admitted for free. Veterans and military will also be admitted for free with proof of status.

Fifty percent of the net gate proceeds will go to the Riding for Our Veterans scholarship program.

More information on the Eighth Annual Bulls and Barrels Battle at the Grand can be found on the Riding For Our Vets website.

