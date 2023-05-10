Jamesport City Council approves ordinances regarding tiny homes and campers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council approved ordinances on May 8th involving tiny homes as well as campers and similar structures.

The ordinance regarding tiny homes says tiny houses and in-law houses are allowed in Jamesport if they comply with regulations and restrictions.

The ordinance regarding campers and similar structures says no one should store, park, use, or occupy a trailer or camping or recreational equipment on land in Jamesport, except in travel trailer or recreational vehicle parks or while not being used or occupied if done in compliance with restrictions.

A pay raise of $1 per hour was approved for the city clerk, which increased her pay to $16.50 per hour. City Council Member Geoff Eads said it had been more than a year since the city clerk received her last raise.

Visitor Travis Felton said he is interested in opening a store in Jamesport. His family farm is in Graham, and it is a century farm.

Felton’s family has a business that started in 2019. There are three business locations: Graham, Mound City, and Maryville. Heritage Genetics, LLC serves as cultivation and genetics headquarters for the family’s products.

