Obituary & Services: Betty Jean Rockhold

Betty Jean Rockhold was blessed with living 92 beautiful years on this Earth before meeting her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

She was a small-town girl from Lineville, Iowa. Born to Bryan and Bessie (Nickel) Shockey on August 12, 1931, she was warmly welcomed into their country home. Her siblings, Violet, Carl, Velora, and Leona, were joined later by brothers Billy and Bobby, completing the Shockey family. Sadly, Leona passed away before Billy’s birth, and Bobby was with them for just shy of two years.

At the age of nine, Betty’s appendix burst, a testament early on to her fighting spirit. She grew up on the farm, assisting her parents with chores and helping her mother make clothing for her siblings. The children attended White Oak Country School in their community, enduring long walks to school, often in the snow.

Betty blossomed into a beautiful young woman, attending Lineville High School and working at the Street Car Café. She graduated in 1949 and worked at the bank during her senior year.

After being pursued by Jerry Dean Rockhold, Sr., she married him on January 1, 1951, in Lineville, Iowa. Betty and Jerry settled in Lineville and welcomed three sons: Jerry Dean Rockhold, Jr. on June 7, 1952; Gregory Wayne Rockhold on December 4, 1953; and Douglas Lee Rockhold on October 29, 1957.

As the boys grew, the family lived in the river bottoms and later bought a farm north of town. In 1978, they built a home, which became a haven for future generations.

Betty and Jerry were devoted members of the Lineville Assembly of God church. They served in various roles, praying for many, and were considered pillars of the community, embodying family, faith, and friendship. Their close relationships, including with the Judd family, were a testament to their community spirit.

Betty worked various jobs and devoted her life to her family and community. Her happiest moments were spent with her grandchildren, passing on lessons of love, laughter, and faith.

Remembered as a true Superwoman, Betty was the go-to person for advice and comfort. Her passion for her family was evident in every aspect of her life, from the dinner table to family games.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Jerry, son Douglas, and grandson Caleb.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Dean Jr. (Lineville, IA) and Greg (Smithville, MO), and former daughter-in-law Carolyn. Her grandchildren are Lacey Rockhold (Brandon Douglas), April Rockhold (Johnson), Jeremy Johnson, Alexis Rockhold, and Chad Barker (Sherri). Great-grandchildren include Malika, Boston, Charleigh, Zoey, Kane (Hayley), Cayley, Emily, and Austin. Great-great grandchildren are Fayola, Kyler, and Mallory. She is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family extends gratitude to Fruedenthal Hospice and caregivers for their support. Her life touched many, and she will be remembered for her openness and love.

“I can do ALL THINGS through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Philippians 4:13

Betty has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. A private inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.