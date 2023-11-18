Obituary: Kenneth “Kenny” Beshears

Kenneth “Kenny” Beshears, age 54, of Cowgill, MO, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 15, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

Kenny was born on September 19, 1969, the son of Dale and Jeanette (Grimes) Beshears in Kansas City, MO. He was a 1987 graduate of North Kansas City High School. He married Dianna Davis on March 12, 1988, in Kansas City, MO. He was currently the Director of Maintenance at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer and had previously worked for over 20 years for Tower Properties in Kansas City.

Kenny served in the Cowgill Fire Department for many years. His hobbies included woodworking, working on cars, car racing, deer hunting, collecting guns, and grilling. He was an avid outdoors enthusiast. Kenny was a passionate football fan and an ardent supporter of the Chiefs. Above all, he cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. A dedicated family man, he was always willing to help others. Kenny’s absence will be deeply felt by his family and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Dale Beshears, and his infant brother, Danny Beshears. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Beshears, of their home; children, Justin Beshears (Jacquelyn) of Cowgill, MO, Kristin Richards (Chad) of Excelsior Springs, MO, Jacob Beshears of Cowgill, MO, Hannah Hazelman (Justin) of Richmond, MO, Tyler Beshears of Cowgill, MO, Hunter Beshears of Cowgill, MO, Grace Beshears of Cowgill, MO, Sophia Beshears, and Olivia Beshears of Cowgill, MO; grandchildren, Skyelar, Miles, Dixie, Asher, and Katrina; his mother, Jeanette Hazelton (Larry) of Hamilton, MO; brothers, Larry Beshears (Laura) of Gilmer, TX and Jeffrey Beshears of Olean, NY; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dianna Beshears, care of the funeral home. It was Kenny’s wish that no services be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo, MO. Contact at (660) 354-2214.