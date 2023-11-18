GMC Acadia and Ford F150 collide head-on, 10 miles north of St. Joseph on Highway 59

A head-on collision occurred on Highway 59, about 10 miles north of St. Joseph, Missouri, on November 17, 2023, at 7:52 a.m., resulting in minor injuries to two people. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the accident, which involved a 2012 GMC Acadia and a 2019 Ford F150.

The GMC Acadia, driven by 32-year-old Sarah E. Brown of St. Joseph, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it collided head-on with the southbound Ford F150, driven by 42-year-old Joshua J. Vaughn of Ash Grove, Missouri. According to the report, the Ford F150 turned left into the path of the GMC Acadia, leading to the collision.

Sarah Brown sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Andrew County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. A passenger in the GMC Acadia, Michael L. Hurst, a 59-year-old man from Savannah, Missouri, also sustained minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, with the GMC Acadia described as having total damage and the Ford F150 having moderate damage. Both were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper C.R. Kottwitz and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.