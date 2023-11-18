Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce celebrates winners of 77th annual Holiday Parade

The 77th Annual Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade, titled “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” featured over 65 entries

Pam Jarding had the honor of being the Grand Marshal for the parade, which was broadcast live from the Commerce Center on Washington Street by Dave Rogers and Patti Leatherman.

Judges evaluated parade entries based on their adherence to the theme, originality, and overall appearance. Winners in various categories will receive their awards via mail while winning bands are invited to collect their trophies at the Chillicothe Chamber Office located at 514 Washington Street.

Parade Winners:

Float Division – Youth:

Scouts BSA “Camping Around the Christmas Tree” Girls Scouts of NE KS & NW MO #820 “Pink Ladies” Liberty 4-H “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree with Liberty 4-H”

Float Division – Business/Organization:

Chemically Dependant “KISS Me Under the Mistletoe” Chillicothe Bootery & Shoe Repair “Boot Scootin’ Around the Christmas Tree” United Country Graham Agency “Don’t Buy or Sell Your HOME ALONE”

Float Division – Non-Profit Organization:

Bishop Hogan 3rd & 4th Grade “Jesus is our Rock & This is how we Roll” Cornerstone Church “Rockin’ for Jesus” Peppy Promenaders “Square Dancing Around the Christmas Tree”

Band Division – Trophies:

Linn County R-I

The Grand Marshal Winner is Scouts BSA with their entry “Camping Around the Christmas Tree.”

Crystal Narr, director of the Chillicothe Chamber, expressed her final thoughts on the parade, “The Holiday Parade is a cherished community event that signifies the start of our local Christmas season. We are immensely thankful to all participants and are excited about the upcoming 78th annual holiday parade, set for November 23, 2024.”

2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Chemically Dependant KISS 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Chemically Dependant KISS 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Grand Marshal Pam Jarding 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – KC Wolf with Trenton Coca Cola 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Lindley Funeral Home 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Santa 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Scouts BSA 2023 Chillicothe Holiday Parade – Sluggerrr with Pepsi