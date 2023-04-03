Obituary & Services: Anna Mae Burrows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Anna Mae Burrows, 88, of Bethany, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her family at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

Anna Mae was born June 25, 1934, in Cainsville, Missouri the daughter of Clarence Earl and Margaret Almina (Houk) Hamilton. She graduated from Ridgeway High School.

She married Donald L. Burrows, the love of her life, on January 6, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 18, 1998. They had two daughters, Sherry and Cathy. Don was in the Air Force, so they lived in many different states and countries before settling down in Bethany, MO in 1973.

Anna Mae was baptized in 1965 and attended the Church of Christ.

She worked at Newman Shoe Store, Easton Floral, and Golden Rose. Anna loved working with flowers and often brought the dying plants home to bring them back to life. She enjoyed playing cards and dancing with her friend, Wayne Perkins.

In addition to her husband, Don, of 49 years, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Earl Hamilton; sister, Judy Hagan, and her companion, Wayne Perkins.

Ann is survived by her children, Sherry (Eddie) Shepherd and Cathy (Leonard) Lowe; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Helen Boswell and Joyce Richardson; brother, Darrell Wayne Hamilton, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related