Obituary: Helen Ragan

Helen Ragan left this world at the age of 73 years.

She attended Antioch Church and graduated from Gilman City High School in 1969. She loved all the stray cats around the neighborhood and made sure they always had plenty of food and water when they came around.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother: Wayne and Rena Ragan; her Sister: Phyllis Ragan. She leaves behind one sister: Janice House, Bethany; 2 brothers: Gary Ragan, Macon, MO, and Donald (Goldie) Ragan, Trenton, MO. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Cremation is provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. At her request, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Masonic Union Cemetery in Eagleville.

