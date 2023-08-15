Highway 13 bridge in Hamilton reopens to traffic after replacement

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway 13 bridge over Highway 36 in Hamilton opened after a three-month bridge replacement project. The project, led by Capitol Paving and Construction, LLC, reopened the roadway to all traffic Monday morning.

The previous bridge, constructed in 1958, had been struck multiple times by high-profile vehicles driving underneath Highway 36.

The new bridge’s superstructure is designed to increase clearance beneath the bridge, preventing future damage. Additionally, the new bridge features a pedestrian walkway on the west side.

Due to an ongoing resurfacing project on Highway 13 from Hamilton to Kingston, traffic intending to travel south of Hamilton on 13 will follow a signed detour using Highway 36 to the west, Interstate 35 to the south, and Highway 116 to the east, before reconnecting with Highway 13.

Related