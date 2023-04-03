Obituary: Glenda June (Hieb) Simpson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Glenda Simpson, a 65-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:44 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, MO, after a battle with cancer.

A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Glenda June Simpson was born August 27, 1957, in Pierre, South Dakota to Herbert and Aleta (Quaschnik) Hieb. She grew up and graduated high school in Harrold South Dakota. She moved to Trenton in 1977 and on May 28, 1978, she was united in marriage to Frederick Eugene Simpson.

Glenda worked at Global Instruments in Trenton, as an accountant for over 19 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Glenda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and she always looked forward to her yearly class get-together and travels with the four other girls she graduated high school with; Lori, Judy, Jeanie, and Linda.

Surviving relatives include her husband Fred of the home, sons Jason Simpson and wife Alisa of Chillicothe, and Jonathan Simpson and wife Shona of Trenton, daughter Amanda Vandevender and husband Paul of Trenton, sisters Marleen Johnson and husband Ray of Trenton, Cheryl Bentley and husband Steve of Castle Pines, CO, and Rhonda Colvin of La Quinta, CA, grandchildren Jillian, Jacole, Jaysar and Jax Simpson, and Ian, Dru, and Zoe Vandevender, step-grandchildren Clint, Clay (wife Cassie), and Casey (wife Stephanie) Ratliff, and Dani Rae Buckner, and step-great-grandchildren Thane and Nora Ratliff, and Franklin Buckner and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Related