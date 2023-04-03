Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests two on 60 counts of forgery, counterfeit currency

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Florida men, 37-year-old Raheen Dubose of Fort Myers and 42-year-old Terrance Little of Tampa, Florida were arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County, and accused of 60 counts of forgery and/or counterfeit currency.

Dubose was also accused of being a felony fugitive from out of state, exceeding the posted speed limit, and wearing no seat belt.

The patrol said little, in addition to being accused of 60 counts of forgery and/or counterfeit currency, had a felony Secret Service warrant involving alleged forgery. He also was accused of not wearing a seat belt.

Little and Dubose were held without bond at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

