Missouri man sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Friday sentenced Daniel K. Hendrickson, 31, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to serve a total of 10 years in federal prison for the offenses of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Sept. 16, 2021, officers with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Hendrickson’s Poplar Bluff home. Hendrickson was present during the execution of the search warrant. Officers seized from his residence and a shop building located on the property approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, 64 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three firearms. Hendrickson admitted to law enforcement officers that he sold methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

