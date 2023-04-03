Governor Mike Parson grants 16 pardons in March

For the month of March 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 16 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Melissa Thayer
- Terry Yarbrough
- Ryan Angell
- Derek Clifton
- Matthew Smart
- Francis Bousselot
- Robert Taylor
- Clayton Hall
- Betty Spellman
- Connie Jones-Stiles
- Sherra Wood
- Cheryl Reid-Brown
- Charity Taylor
- Ronald Thornton
- Voncil Webb
- Edward Smith