Governor Mike Parson grants 16 pardons in March

For the month of March 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 16 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Melissa Thayer Terry Yarbrough Ryan Angell Derek Clifton Matthew Smart Francis Bousselot Robert Taylor Clayton Hall Betty Spellman Connie Jones-Stiles Sherra Wood Cheryl Reid-Brown Charity Taylor Ronald Thornton Voncil Webb Edward Smith

