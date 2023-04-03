Governor Mike Parson grants 16 pardons in March

State News April 3, 2023 KTTN News
Parson signing new legislation
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

For the month of March 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 16 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Melissa Thayer
  2. Terry Yarbrough
  3. Ryan Angell
  4. Derek Clifton
  5. Matthew Smart
  6. Francis Bousselot
  7. Robert Taylor
  8. Clayton Hall
  9. Betty Spellman
  10. Connie Jones-Stiles
  11. Sherra Wood
  12. Cheryl Reid-Brown
  13. Charity Taylor
  14. Ronald Thornton
  15. Voncil Webb
  16. Edward Smith
Post Views: 146
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.