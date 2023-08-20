Obituary: Dail Lloyd Ford

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dail Lloyd Ford age 88, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, at the Life Care Center, in Brookfield, Missouri.

Dail was born to Dewayne and Lillie (McKay) Ford on March 20, 1935, in Reger, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Heitman, whom he loved dearly. In Dail’s younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping trips, mowing, and mushroom hunting. Dail was an avid auctiongoer and enjoyed helping his wife Carolyn with yard sales. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, and other family members. He was employed by Con-Agri Foods.

His children survive Dail Janet (Dale) Exline of Green City, Penny White of Kirksville, and Robbie Ford of Green City. His grandchildren Jamie (Morgan) Smock of Liberty, Andrea (Kyle) Maloney of Owatonna, Minnesota, Brian (Jessy) White of Galt, along with his step-grandson Drew Ford and his sister Mary McNear of Milan.

Dail was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his children; Cynitha Ford and Glen Ford, brothers Chester Ford, Charles Ford, Jerry Ford, Jackie Ford, and David Ford along with two sisters, Ruby Williams and Lois Ford.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to the family’s choice.

Per Dail’s wishes, cremation has been accorded. Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Related