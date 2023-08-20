MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 21, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 21-27.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 752 (Hyde Park Avenue) – Permit/sidewalk work eastbound from Third Street to Seventh Street through mid-September.

Route KK – Permit/utility work through August.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through August:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 129 to Rascal Flatts Road, Aug. 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route PP to Route NN, Aug. 22-24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Aug. 21-Sept. 1. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot with restriction in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.6 to mile marker 43.4, Aug. 21-Sept. 1. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot with restriction in place.

Daviess County

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 21-25. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

DeKalb County

Route H – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route E to Ridgeline Road, Aug. 21-25.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through early September. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 21-25. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Big Creek, Aug. 21-24. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project, Aug. 21-23.

Route O – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project, Aug. 24-25.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from Driftwood Drive to Lewis and Clark Trail, through September. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Route MM (Seventh Street) to Route O (Alonzo Avenue) through August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Imperial Road to Jade Road, Aug. 22, 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge deck repair from Route E to 117th Road, Aug. 21-22 around the clock.

Route 139 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to the Sullivan County line, Aug. 21-25.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. *1

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Aug. 28 – late October: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.

Route B – Pothole patching, Aug. 21-25

Route N – Pothole patching, Aug. 21-25

Route Y – Pothole patching, Aug. 21-25

Route 139 – Pavement repair from the Putnam County line to Route PP, Aug. 21-25

Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November.

Route F – Pothole patching, Aug. 21-25

Route W – Pothole patching, Aug. 21-25

