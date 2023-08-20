Accident on County Route 294 in Carroll County sends four to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A serious accident occurred on County Route 294 just east of County Route 191 in Carroll County at approximately 1:00 p.m. on August 18, 2023. The incident involved a 2006 GMC Yukon and resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper T. R. Peoples (Badge No. 912) reported that the crash occurred when the GMC Yukon, driven by Kelly J. Wheeler, 38, of Carrollton, became airborne and struck the ground. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment.

The 2006 GMC Yukon sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene. Wheeler, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries.

Four people were injured in the accident, including two juveniles. A 16-year-old female occupant suffered serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. A 17-year-old female occupant sustained minor injuries but was wearing a seat belt. Both juveniles are residents of Carrollton.

Tabitha L. Wheeler, 36, also a resident of Carrollton, suffered serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. Kelly J. Wheeler, the driver, sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

All injured parties were taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

