Obituary: Charles Olin Clutter

Charles Olin Clutter (80) of Braymer, MO, formerly of Coffey, MO, passed away on June 10, 2023, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Charles was born on October 30, 1942, in Bethany, MO, to Carl and Mildred (Woolsey) Clutter. He grew up and attended school in Bethany, being one of seven children. Charles dedicated 37 years of his life working at the Pattonsburg cap factory. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, reading the newspaper, spending time with friends and family, and watching old westerns and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Preceding Charles in death were his parents, sisters Dodie Clutter and Letha Sanderson, and grandson Nicolas Corder.

Surviving Charles is his wife of 60 years, Carol (Sims) Clutter. He is also survived by his children: Tammy Brown of Parkville, Teresa Corder of Braymer, and Sonny Clutter of Coffey. His grandchildren include Heather (Jeremy) Clevenger of Chillicothe, Chuck Corder of Utah, Bobby (Val) Corder of Utah, Brittany (Josh) Perkins of Parkville, and Opal (Roger) Merriam of Utah. Additionally, Charles has great-grandchildren: Ireland McKinney, Maddox Merriam, Sadie Corder, Xander Corder (all of Utah), Garrett Clevenger, Gage Clevenger (Chillicothe), Owen Perkins, Quinn Perkins, and Hudson Perkins (Parkville).

Surviving Charles are also four siblings: Ruth Clutter of Lee’s Summit, Barbara Clutter of Trenton, Anne Hagler of Trenton, and Ernie Clutter of Kansas City, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, has conducted the cremation for Charles. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

