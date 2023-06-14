Obituary & Services: Jennifer Ella Johnson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jennifer Ella Johnson, 69, passed away at her residence in Stanberry, MO on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Born on December 15, 1953, in Boonville, Missouri, Jennifer was the eldest of five children born to Harold and Carolyn (Hess) Kottman. She is survived by her brother, Jeff Kottman of Tallahassee, FL; her sisters, Sara Kottman of Springfield, MO, and Kathy (Kevin) Cartwright of Agency, MO. Her brother, Hal Kottman, formerly of Lantana, FL, preceded her in death.

Jennifer graduated from Fairfax High School in 1971 and Northwest Missouri State University in 1975. She taught at Craig High School in Craig, MO for two years before becoming a high school science teacher at Jefferson C-123. Jennifer dedicated 30 years to her profession until her retirement in 2012.

In December 1976, she married her husband, Randy, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Together, they had a daughter, Hannah Beth (Jeff) Ford of Grandview, MO. Jennifer also played an active role in raising her stepdaughter, Rand L. (Chris) McMillen of Maysville, MO.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, brother Hal, and niece Bobbie Jo Elizabeth Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter, granddaughter, three step-grandchildren, stepdaughter, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers, and extended family.

A devoted Christian, Jennifer served as the treasurer of Island City Christian Church for many years. She had a passion for horses, teaching, sewing, and the tranquility of country living. Known for her kindness, friendship, and strong work ethic, Jennifer held a deep love for the Lord Jesus and will be greatly missed.

Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO, facilitated Jennifer’s cremation. A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Island City Christian Church in Island City, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Family visitation is not scheduled. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shiloh Children’s Home and/or the Show-Me Children’s Home. Donations should be sent to Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

