Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Six defendants facing various charges waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, with their cases bound over to the higher court.

Cole Allen Lee Hicks, a resident of Trenton, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, all from June 1st. His cases were advanced to the July 13th docket for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Jerry Urick of Gladstone is facing Grundy County charges stemming from an April 23rd arrest for driving while revoked or suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail.

Zachery Randall Wilmes, a resident of Laredo, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on June 9th.

Mark DeWayne Clark from Trenton is charged with a May 14th arrest for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was suspended or revoked. There are also two infractions.

James Main Kain, a resident of Kirksville, is charged with driving while his license was revoked or suspended on June 2nd.

Joseph Martin Herrity of Trenton is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance as of April 5th. Two misdemeanor counts also advance.

Urick, Wilmes, Clark, Kain, and Herrity have appearances scheduled for Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Kenneth Brittain of Trenton was placed on two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated on June 9th. The court also ordered Brittain to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. Two other counts were dismissed.

Lisa Arndt, a resident of Trenton, was sentenced to ten days in the county jail on each of two misdemeanor counts: resisting or interfering with an arrest, as well as peace disturbance. She pleaded guilty. The sentences were served concurrently, with credit given for time served prior to the court appearance.

Emilio Sanchez-Hernandez of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor 4th degree domestic assault on May 30th. He was fined $200 and received a one-day jail sentence, with credit given for time served.

Related