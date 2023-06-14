The Girls Next Door, Kevin Horner, and Hired Gun Set to Rock the Stage at Rhythm N Roots Festival in Albany

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned in Albany in late June and early July for the Rhythm N Roots Festival. The activities will run from June 29th through July 2nd.

The Mosaic Foundation in Albany will hold a patron party on June 29th at 6 pm. The evening will include dinner, complimentary beverages, and live music. The Mosaic Foundation will also hold the 36th Annual Benefit Golf Classic at the Albany Golf Course on June 30th, starting at 9 am. Separate registration is required for the patron party and golf classic. Contact Laura Almquist for more information at 660-726-1262.

Activities will be held in Downtown Albany on the square beginning July 1st. They will include a fireman’s breakfast at 7 am. The Albany Lions Club will sponsor a children’s carnival, and Athens Lodge Number 127 will sponsor a cornhole tournament at 11 am. Entertainment on July 1st will include The Girls Next Door at 6:30 pm, Kevin Horner, Eastern Heights at 8 pm, and Hired Gun at 9:30.

A community worship service on July 2nd at 10 am will feature The Girls Next Door. The City of Albany fireworks display will begin at dusk.

General admission tickets for the Albany Rhythm N Roots Festival cost $25. Reserved tables of eight are $175.

More information can be found on the Rhythm N Roots Festival website.

