November meetings in Chillicothe focus on tourism and revenue bonds

The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board is set to discuss upcoming travel and holiday hours. The board will meet at Chillicothe City Hall on November 30 at noon.

The agenda includes a board retreat and strategic planning, an update on grant certification, the 2024 Marketing Plan, and website contract options. Additionally, the November 30 meeting will feature directors’ reports with updates on hotels, restaurants, and attractions; Social Media and Website, Visitor, and Mini-Grant reports; as well as community events and a calendar.

Meanwhile, the Chillicothe Industrial Development Authority Board will convene to discuss a resolution involving revenue bonds on November 22. This meeting is also scheduled at Chillicothe City Hall at noon.

The resolution aims to authorize and approve certain modifications, documents, and actions related to the multi-modal health facilities revenue bonds series 2012.