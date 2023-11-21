Obituary & Services: Neta Anita Agan

Neta Anita Agan, a long-time resident of Unionville, passed away at the age of 69 on Sunday at the Putnam County Care Center.

Agan is survived by her daughter Anissa Rockhold of Mercer and her brother Tom Caley of Unionville. The community remembers Agan as a cherished local figure and mourns her passing.

A memorial visitation honoring Neta Anita Agan is scheduled for Friday, November 24th, from 10 a.m. to noon. The service will be held at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, inviting friends, family, and community members to pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Hospice of Northeast Missouri through the Playle and Collins Funeral Home, which is managing the arrangements.