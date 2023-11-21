Begin 2023 with scenic “First Day Hikes” at Crowder State Park near Trenton

Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, Missouri, is set to host two complimentary First Day Hikes on January 1st. These hikes are part of a nationwide initiative to encourage people to start the new year outdoors, experiencing the natural beauty and health benefits of state parks.

The first hike, covering a distance of 3.2 miles, will begin at 10 a.m. from the Shelter 3 parking lot. This journey will traverse the Tall Oaks Trail, known for its diverse habitats and scenic beauty. Participants are advised that the trail is rated as moderately difficult.

The second hike, a 3.8-mile trek, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. from the Equestrian parking lot. Hikers will explore the North Thompson Trail, passing notable landmarks like the Thompson Cemetery, Thompson House, and the Thompson River. Similar to the first hike, this trail also includes hills and is considered moderately difficult.

Organizers of the First Day Hikes at Crowder State Park recommend that attendees wear closed-toe walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Additionally, participants are encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated during the hikes.

Both hikes offer an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to engage in physical activity while enjoying the serene environment of Crowder State Park. The event is free, promoting accessibility and inclusivity for all community members.