Northwest Missouri State University Concert Band to perform November 14

Northwest Missouri State University’s Concert Band will perform an assortment of musical pieces during its next concert this month.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The performance group is under the direction of Dr. William Sutton, assistant professor of music in the Department of Fine and Performing Arts.

The Concert Band, which features brass instruments, woodwinds, percussion, and string bass, is open to any students, staff, and faculty members who want to join. There are no auditions, and a musical background is not required.

Founded in 2021, the Concert Band is the newest instrumental ensemble at Northwest. It performs music from a variety of periods and styles, from historically significant works to new band compositions and premieres. The ensemble presents two concerts during both the fall and spring semesters.

To learn more about Concert Band and other musical organizations at Northwest, visit this link.