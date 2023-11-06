Smithfield Foods donates $25,000 to support Military Missions in Action

Smithfield Foods recently donated $25,000 to support Military Missions in Action, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in need, members of all armed forces, and their families.

The donation will support the organization’s Homes for Healing program, which provides new or gently used furniture and household goods to veterans, active-duty service members, and families in need of establishing housing stability.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans for their service on behalf of our country,” said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. “Smithfield is committed to helping veterans transition back to civilian life and strengthening their community and family support systems. We’re honored to partner with Military Missions in Action to help at-risk military families get back on their feet.”



“Military Missions In Action is blessed to partner with a world-class organization that uniquely understands the needs of veterans and their families,” said Greg Gebhardt, executive director at Military Missions in Action. “Housing affordability continues to impact our veteran community, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Smithfield to improve the lives of our nation’s heroes. Together, we all stand stronger.”

Military Missions in Action will use Smithfield’s $25,000 donation to purchase household items including furniture, appliances, dishes, cutlery, linens, bedding, lighting, and electronics to deliver to veterans in need.

In October, representatives and volunteers from Military Missions In Action and Smithfield Foods delivered furniture to the home of Illisha Lear, a disabled veteran who recently moved to Laurinburg, North Carolina, with her four children after serving in the U.S. Army. Read more here.

Smithfield honors the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families through its Helping Our Heroes program includes hiring initiatives, career development, and programs to strengthen the community and family support systems veterans rely on. The company also supports veterans through its employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, which provides resources for existing employees with prior military service.



For more information on Smithfield’s veteran programs, visit this link on the Smithfield Foods website.