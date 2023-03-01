Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee set for Saturday, March 4th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mosaic Life Care Foundation will host and sponsor the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 4, at emPowerU, 518 South Sixth St. in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Registration for the spelling bee will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the competition at 1 p.m.

Thirteen counties in northwest Missouri each send their top two spellers to compete. The champion speller will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee which will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in the Washington D.C. area during the week of Memorial Day. The final rounds of the Bee will be broadcast live.

Judges for the 2023 Regional Bee are Jeanette Malita, Lori Witham, and Jolynn Venneman. Karen Heyde-Lipanovich serves as director and pronouncer for the competition.

