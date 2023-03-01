Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve ordinance amending municipal code regarding marijuana

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted an ordinance on February 27th to amend municipal code in regard to marijuana. A medical marijuana ordinance was amended to include recreational marijuana.

City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported the city has an agreement with the Missouri Department of Social Services for electric utilities, and city employees would like to include a water and sewer utility agreement. The board approved an agreement with Social Services for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Dorrel explained residents who ask for help from the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri would have checks sent to them for whatever they qualify for. Those residents would then have to bring and sign over the checks to the city to be put towards their utility accounts. Now the checks will be sent directly to the city to be put towards accounts.

A resolution was approved that appointed a director and alternate director to the Missouri Electric Commission. City Administrator Lance Rains was appointed as the director, and Electric Department Supervisor Christopher Plant was appointed as the alternate.

Rains and Plant discussed options for replacements for the bucket truck. Plant talked with Clark Repairs about refurbished trucks. Rains and Plant asked for the ability to spend up to $180,000 on a replacement truck. The board approved the purchase of a new to the city bucket truck and spending up to $180,000.

It was reported street department employees worked on pothole patching and spreading salt and sand when the ice storm came through.

Rains discussed what they wanted to do with the Dodge Dakota. It was decided to take the truck to the auction.

Rains also talked about a three-prong scarifier Street Department Supervisor Jeff Johnson had found. The purchase price is $1,750 and would include another $225 to ship for a total of $1,975. The board decided to move forward with the scarifier purchase.

There was a meeting with FTC about the wastewater department aerator project. The final request was in from the State Emergency Management Agency for the clarifier project.

Rains discussed quotes for an aerator for the sludge digester. One quote was for $16,336.79, and another quote was for $9,589. Rains would like the board to consider looking at purchasing this in the next budget review.

Water department staff members have continued on work on filing and reporting. The staff has continued to perform maintenance, meter reads, plant duties during absences, and patrolling of leaks.

Rains discussed problems with the jetter. He would like the board to look at replacing the jetter next year.

Scobee finished replacing electric poles at MFA Oil. Employees will work on adding electricity at the former fire station for the street department. They will also continue to do work orders and assist other departments when needed.

Rains discussed scheduling an interview with potential pool managers. Manager applications are due March 1st. Lifeguard applications are due April 15th.

Rains also talked about new strategies for job openings. There was a discussion about summer help. The board would like to move forward with posting a summer help position.

Rains discussed an opioid lawsuit. He reported estimated funds the city is looking at receiving are $181,000.

He said the use for the former firehouse by the GOP has changed again. The firehouse is to be used in April.

The proclamation for a resident was postponed.

Alderman Carl McBee said he was concerned about Woodruff Road. He commented that the street is in bad shape, and he would like to see repairs done.

The board entered a closed session for discussion of employees.

Related