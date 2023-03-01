Nominations now open for Chillicothe Hall of Fame

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society is seeking nominations for the Chillicothe Hall of Fame.

A one- to two-page write-up of an individual who made significant contributions to the cultural and historical development of the area is required. Many deserving founders of Chillicothe deserve to be remembered and celebrated.

Details can be found on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame website. Nominations are due by April 15. Questions can be directed to [email protected] .

Claude T. Smith was inducted into the Chillicothe Hall of Fame in 2022.

