North Mercer Board of Education offers contract to to Superintendent

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education on November 7th offered a two-year contract to Wade Hall to serve as the district superintendent for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. Hall is currently the principal at North Mercer.

The board awarded a softball field tiling project to M and M Utilities for $25,469. The district plans to submit the project to the Mercer County Recreation Board to be considered for reimbursement.

Snow removal was awarded to Kevin McAninch. He will do the removal for $300 each time the snow falls. There was another bid for $450.

Board of education candidate filing dates were set for December 6th through 27th during school hours. The office will be open on December 27th from noon to 5 o’clock. There are four seats open for the April election. They include Julie Graham, Heath West, and Aaron Perkins. There will be a one-year term to be filled after the resignation of Ben Stark.

The board of education manual was adopted. The board also adopted 10 new policies that were drafted by EdCouncil Services.

EdCouncil will be at North Mercer on December 8th at 5:30 for board meeting training before the regular meeting.

The board discussed the possibility of setting up a credit and debit card system for lunch payments and other expenses.

The district will look into dropping the cell phone plan it currently uses.

The health department will donate a new TV for the commons. That will allow for Mercer County announcements to be shared.

An update was given regarding the Early Childhood project. North Mercer is modifying and finalizing a business plan, looking into structure costs and grant opportunities, and contacting local businesses to obtain support.