The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments November 7th unanimously approved a setback variance application for a 40 by 50-foot storage building. The application was from Jeff Minnis for 118 Vine Street.

Zoning Administrator Gil Gates reports the storage building is for a private individual. The matter will not have to go on to the city council for further approval.

Neighbors attended the public hearing, but they did not say anything negative about the storage building and no concerns were shared.