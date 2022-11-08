Milan chapter of Whitetails Unlimited to host banquet

Local News November 8, 2022November 8, 2022 KTTN News
Whitetails Unlimited Website
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Milan Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will hold a banquet next week as a fundraiser.

The event will be at the Milan Community Center on November 19th. Games, raffles, and social hour will start at 5:30 in the evening. The dinner will be served at 7:30.

There will be an auction and prizes, including firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork, and collectibles.

The cost is $40 for a single ticket, $20 for a spouse ticket, and $25 for a junior ticket for attendees 15 years old and younger. If someone purchases eight banquet tickets, that person will become a table captain.

There will also be a $100 general raffle package, and someone can become a sponsor when $200 cash is donated or $300 in marketable merchandise.

The ticket deadline is November 18th. Tickets can be purchased for the November 19th banquet by calling Rick Ayers at 660-874-4305 or the Whitetails Unlimited National Headquarters at 800-274-5471. Tickets can also be bought at whitetailsunlimited.com.

Whitetails Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that’s purpose is to raise funds to support educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and the preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations.

Post Views: 39
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.