Milan chapter of Whitetails Unlimited to host banquet

The Milan Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will hold a banquet next week as a fundraiser.

The event will be at the Milan Community Center on November 19th. Games, raffles, and social hour will start at 5:30 in the evening. The dinner will be served at 7:30.

There will be an auction and prizes, including firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork, and collectibles.

The cost is $40 for a single ticket, $20 for a spouse ticket, and $25 for a junior ticket for attendees 15 years old and younger. If someone purchases eight banquet tickets, that person will become a table captain.

There will also be a $100 general raffle package, and someone can become a sponsor when $200 cash is donated or $300 in marketable merchandise.

The ticket deadline is November 18th. Tickets can be purchased for the November 19th banquet by calling Rick Ayers at 660-874-4305 or the Whitetails Unlimited National Headquarters at 800-274-5471. Tickets can also be bought at whitetailsunlimited.com.

Whitetails Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that’s purpose is to raise funds to support educational programs, wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and the preservation of the shooting sports and hunting tradition for future generations.