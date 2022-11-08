Obituary & Services: Norma Alice Lloyd

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Norma Alice Lloyd, 89 years old, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

Norma was born on January 11, 1933, in Independence, Missouri. She married Loren F.D. Lloyd, he preceded her in death. Survivors include two children, Cindy Peterman and Jan of Davenport, Steve Lloyd of Kirksville; Grandchildren, Heather Peterman and Ryan Peterman; Great Grandchildren, Corbin Peterman and Bentley Peterman; and several nieces and nephews.

Norma grew up in Independence, Missouri, married Loren “Buck” and moved to Davenport. Norma worked as a business representative for the telephone company and upon retirement from there, she sold real estate until retiring as a realtor at the age of 81.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Lipp Cemetery, Northeast of Green City, Missouri. Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City is handling arrangements.