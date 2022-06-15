North Mercer Board of Education accepts resignation, hires first grade teacher

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education accepted a resignation and approved employment at a special meeting on June 13th.

The resignation was from Math Teacher Tasha Wyant. She is taking a teaching position with the Trenton R-9 School District.

Melissa Eakes was hired for first grade for next school year.

Carrie Rogers was moved from first grade to special education for next school year. She will receive an additional stipend for Special Education Director.

The board approved the Delinquent Tax Report. Delinquent taxes came in at $74,051.06 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Dan Owens reported an interview was scheduled for June 13th for a business position.

Nancy Claycomb was interested in moving from English to Math.