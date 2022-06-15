Jamesport City Council approves employee salary increase and accepts bid for skid steer

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council approved raising the pay of an employee on June 13th. According to unapproved minutes, part-time employee Bob Walker’s pay will go from $12 per hour to $15 per hour.

A bid was accepted from Terry Implement for a 75-horsepower skid steer for $51,820.84. Another bid was received from Foley Equipment for $61,643.23.

The board voted to contribute $500 towards the purchase of fireworks for the annual fireworks show in Jamesport, which will be on July 5th.

Nuisance properties were discussed. City Clerk Shelley Page advised that nuisance letters continue to be sent. She said an effort has been made towards correcting nuisances at other properties.