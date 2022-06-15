Missouri Department of Natural Resources 2022 photo contest now accepting entries

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s state parks and historic sites offer beautiful vistas, opportunities for outdoor adventures, and peaceful spots for reflection. As you spend time at Missouri state parks, take along your camera and submit your favorite photos in the Missouri DNR Photo Contest.

The annual contest is open now through October 1 and includes three categories.

Natural Resources: This category includes photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes, and waterways.

Unique Places: This category includes photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit Missouri State Parks

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: This category includes photographs of people spending time enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.

Winning photos will be shared on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website, on social media, and showcased at the following year’s Missouri State Fair.

For contest rules and to enter your photos, visit the Department of Natural Resources website. For questions about the photo contest, contact [email protected].