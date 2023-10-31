North Central Missouri College to host agriculture conference

The 2023 Missouri Professional Agriculture Student (PAS) Organization Conference will be held on the North Central Missouri College Campus in Trenton November 7 – 9. This year’s conference is being coordinated by the NCMC Agriculture Natural Resources Department and sponsored by FCS Financial and Heritage Tractor. Missouri PAS Treasurer Joshua Eckert, an NCMC sophomore Agriculture major from Chillicothe, Missouri, is helping lead the local effort.

More than 120 agriculture students from six Missouri post-secondary institutions are expected to compete in career development activities, attend leadership workshops, and elect state officers for next year. Featured session speakers will be former agriculture instructor and current Missouri State Senator Rusty Black from Chillicothe and Cooper Hamlin, National PAS Vice President from State Fair Community College. Conference participants will also have the opportunity to attend an agriculture career fair, providing them with the opportunity to network and explore internship and career opportunities with agribusiness companies, along with touring Trans-Ova Genetics and MFA, Inc. Hamilton Rail Facility. Approximately 30 regional agricultural and educational leaders have agreed to serve as judges for the career interview section of the conference.

Missouri colleges participating in the year’s conference include Crowder College, Missouri State University-West Plains, North Central Missouri College, State Fair Community College, State Technical College of Missouri, and Ozark Technical College.

The National PAS Organization was founded in March 1980 in Kansas City, Missouri. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS Organizations.