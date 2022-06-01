North Central Missouri College hosts FFA officer training

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association conducted officer-training workshops on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on Wednesday, June 1st. Approximately 200 Chapter FFA officers and advisors from high schools across northwest Missouri participated in the workshops.

Participating schools included North Platte, Grundy R-V, Trenton, Meadville, South Holt, Lathrop, Winston, Chillicothe, Savannah, Maysville, South Nodaway, Mid-Buchanan, Newtown-Harris, and North Andrew, Gallatin, Brookfield, Adair CO R-I, and Hamilton.

LEAD workshops are held at eight sites throughout Missouri with more than 1,200 chapter officers expected to participate, according to Keith Dietzschold, Missouri FFA Advisor. “The training session focuses on empowering officer teams to work together effectively. Topics addressed include handling team conflict, team conduct standards, and effective use of chapter committees.” Past and current Missouri FFA Officers led the training sessions. These conferences are sponsored by the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.