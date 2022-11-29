North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.

Jillian’s Native American heritage is from both the Leach Lake Band of the Ojibwe tribe and the Cherokee tribe. Jill said about her heritage, “I love that my heritage holds such value in nature and has symbolic and ritualistic ways to honor nature. I love how beautiful the culture is, how they care and respect the earth and understand how it provides for them. They have such gratitude for the earth and give thanks for everything it provides, like having a good harvest.” It’s because of my heritage I am more in touch with nature and appreciate the beauty of our world more.

Jill visits the Ojibwe reservations often for the rice festival and to participate in Powwow, where her grandmother is still a part of the tribe. Jill said, “my favorite tradition is the Powwows. I love traditional music and clothes. I’ve danced in a Powwow before, and it’s a very neat experience.” She also loves seeing the birch trees that, in the tribe, hold significant importance, and the wild rice, which is the only place you can see it grow.

Jill said, “I think I view the world differently because of my people, and what they have been through has made me appreciate the generation I grew up with. Not many reservations have as much land as they once had, but I am hopeful things can improve.”

At NCMC, Jill is a student worker at the library, involved in book club, Business Club, Student Support Services, and First Gen Club, and lives on campus in the residence halls. Jill’s favorite class has been accounting with Ronda Copple. Jill said, “I’ve never worked with numbers, and it was good information to have. Especially on the business side of things.” Jill chose NCMC because it was close to home, while still being far enough away to branch out on her own. Jill went on to say, “My favorite thing about NCMC is how close I am with all my friends.”

National Native American Heritage Month is observed each November and celebrates and pays tribute to the ancestry and traditions of Native Americans. To learn more about Native American Heritage Month, or more about Native American history and heritage, visit the Native American Heritage Month website