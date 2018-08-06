No timeline for water to be restored to Daviess County customers

Crews are continuing today with efforts on getting water flowing again to customers of Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number One.

On Thursday morning, district officials announced an outage, or reduced water pressure, affecting rural water customers south of the Grand River, and south of the old Pattonsburg which includes customers in Weatherby and Winston.

Daviess County Emergency Management reports crews are discovering blockage within the pipelines of rural water district number one as they progress down the line. Emergency Management Director David Roll reports the crews have been working long days, with short nights, in an effort to free up the water flow.

While progress is slow, and he admits even slower for the customers, Roll feels they are progressing in the right direction. He said Daviess County has been in close contact with the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri Department of Natural Resources. As of a midday, officials still do not have a time frame for when the water line issue will be resolved. This is the fifth day without running water.

A reminder is made that bottled water and non-potable water is available at three distribution sites: KAW fire stations in Altamont and Winston and the Weatherby Community Center. Water for drinking also is available at public water district one office in Pattonsburg where there are two hydrants with residents asked to take their own containers. Volunteers are available to assist in providing water.

For those in need of other assistance, Daviess county emergency management can be called at 660-605-3085.

