Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold public hearing

With a lower assessed valuation in the Trenton R-9 School District, an increase of a few cents has been proposed on the property tax levy.

The R-9 Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday, August 14th regarding the levy. The hearing is scheduled for 5:25 pm, just prior to the monthly board meeting which takes place at 5:30 at the district office.

Assessed valuation within the Trenton district is listed at $80,498.373, which is down $289,000 when compared to assessed valuation for last year, within the R-9 school district.

As a result, to be revenue neutral, the district has proposed a tax levy of $4.1450 for the 2018-19 fiscal year which is an increase of four point four cents over the tax levy of last year at Trenton. The new proposed levy includes $3.20 for the incidental fund and continuing with 90 cents for the debt service fund.

The R-9 assessed valuation total includes more than $436,000 worth of new construction and improvements. The assessed valuation figure is not expected to change due to no appeals were made last month to the Grundy County Board of Equalization.

