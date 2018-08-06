Trenton police arrest man on violation of protection order

A Laredo resident was arrested Sunday by Trenton Police on two misdemeanor counts involving another individual.

Fifty-one-year-old Duane Lawrence Jeffers Junior is charged in Grundy County with an alleged violation of a protection order for another adult as well as second-degree harassment. Bond is $5,000 cash with Jeffers to appear August 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

Court information indicates Jeffers is accused of violating terms and conditions of a protection order on June 15th by communicating with the individual and following that person around a store in Trenton. Jeffers, on the harassment count, is accused of calling at least 336 times on three consecutive days in May to that person causing alleged emotional distress.

