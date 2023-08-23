No action taken at meeting of Trenton Economic Development Committee and Trenton Utility Committee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Discussions were held during meetings on Tuesday afternoon involving the Trenton Economic Development and Trenton Utility committees. No action was taken.

A quorum was not present for the Economic Development Committee meeting, as only two of the four council members attended. City Administrator Ron Urton stated that a brochure on economic development sales tax is being prepared by Scott Sharp, the director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance. According to Urton, the brochure will be presented for review at the next committee meeting on Oct. 17.

Three of the four committee members attended the Trenton Municipal Utility meeting, where department heads provided reports. The discussions involved the electric, water, and wastewater (sewer) departments. Each department reported a net revenue gain for July compared to the same month last year. Fiscal year-to-date figures showed gains of $392,000 in wastewater and $153,000 in water. However, the electric department reported a loss of $40,000 in the fiscal year-to-date comparison. Utility Director Ron Urton said that Toth and Associates continue to prepare a requested study on TMU electric rates. He hopes the company can make a presentation to the Utility Committee when it meets next month, likely on Sept. 19.

TMU Comptroller Rosetta Marsh reported that approximately 285 electric meters need to be converted to the Tantalus remote-read metering system. To date, 2,640 AMI meters have been changed since Trenton Municipal adopted the new system. Additionally, 170 water meters still need to be converted to the Tantalus remote-read system.

