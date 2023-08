Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Daniel Isaiah Gray, a resident of Trenton, has waived a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of 1st-degree tampering. The case has been bound over to the September 7 docket for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Gray was arrested on August 12 and faces four additional charges: 4th-degree assault on a special victim, 2nd-degree property damage, 2nd-degree trespass, and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid driver’s license.

His bond of $10,000 cash was continued.

