Unionville Police Department cancels endangered person advisory for Donald Couchman

The Unionville Police Department has canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person report that originated at 2205 Birch St., Unionville, at 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2023.

The missing person was identified as Donald Couchman, a 62-year-old white male. Couchman was last seen driving a red 2009 Ford F250 with Missouri license plate 00H4AP.

Couchman was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with balding gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, it was unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Couchman has been located deceased. The Unionville Police Department has not released further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

