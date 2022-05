Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will meet Wednesday night, May 11, in the high school family and consumer science room starting at 7 p.m.

The agenda includes teacher reports by Dan Neil and Jeff Wick plus reports by the principal and superintendent.

Topics include the Newtown-Harris salary schedule for the 2022-23 year, discussion and possible approval of a football cooperative with the Princeton School District, a legislative update, and an executive session for personnel matters.