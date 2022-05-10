Aldermen choose not to increase water rates for residents of Spickard

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A discussion on water rates came up at a meeting Monday night of the Spickard Board of Aldermen.

While the Grundy County Public Water Supply District is raising rates by five percent, the aldermen in Spickard chose not to raise rates. A rate study is to be done in the future.

In new business, alderman Daniel Chapman made a motion to have a new panel installed for the main pump station at the sewer plant. The action was approved by the three board members present at the meeting.

The next meeting of the Spickard Board of Aldermen will be on June 13, 2022, at 6 p.m.