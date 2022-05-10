Missouri pro-choice groups prepare to help patients get out- of-state care

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Reproductive-rights advocates in Missouri are preparing for a future without Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to an abortion.

After last week’s leaked draft opinion indicating five of the nine high-court justices could vote to overturn Roe, health professionals are letting people know abortion is still legal in all 50 states.

If the draft decision is made final, Missourians would lose access.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, noted the Show-Me State is one of the dozens with so-called trigger laws. “For folks who have an appointment with us in Missouri in the coming days, that appointment is still valid,” McNicholas emphasized. “We will do our very best to continue to communicate with them and be open, and honest and transparent, about when the reality changes and where they can no longer get access in Missouri.”

Missouri’s 2019 law banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, with a stipulation it would ban all abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It has been held up in court since then, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has said he will take immediate action to put it into effect when the draft opinion becomes official.

McNicholas pointed out Missouri is already one of the most restrictive states for anyone seeking an abortion, and many residents already turn to neighboring states like Illinois and Kansas.

She added now is the time to start focusing on logistics to help Missourians get care in legal states. “How are we going to make sure that they were connected to abortion funds or practical support organizations?” McNicholas outlined. “How are we going to make sure that if they needed to travel by plane, they had plane tickets secured? Did they need to bring their kids or need help with managing child care while they were gone?”

Missouri voters are nearly evenly split on whether they think abortion should be legal in most cases. But nationwide, nearly three-quarters of Americans think the Roe decision should remain in place, with just under 30% saying it should be overturned.

(Photo courtesy Missouri News Service)