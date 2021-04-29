NCMC students selected as Phi Theta Kappa All-Missouri Academic Team

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Juliet Bauta Motty from Nigeria and Morgan Easton from Mercer, MO, students at North Central Missouri College, were honored by the Missouri Community College Association for being named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Missouri Academic Team.

This honor is bestowed on the state’s top community college students. Juliet was awarded All-Missouri Academic 2nd Team and Morgan 3rd Team. Juliet is graduating in May with an AAS in Business and Technology and Morgan is a recent Associate in Arts graduate. “Juliet and Morgan are prime examples of what PTK can do for its members and we are so proud of their accomplishments, said Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Nicole Shell. “We can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

Juliet and Morgan were recognized for their accomplishment at the annual MCCA PTK and Student Leadership recognition held virtually this year on April 21.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

32 total views, 32 views today

Related