Driver injured in Macon County crash west of Bevier; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

A Macon county accident late Wednesday night resulted in the driver being injured and accused of alcohol-related offenses.

Twenty-year-old Kade Shaver of Callao received serious injuries when the pickup traveled off Highway 36 and struck a tree.

Shaver was not using a seat belt, and the truck was demolished in the accident one mile west of Bevier.

The patrol accused Shaver of driving while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol. Shaver was released for medical treatment at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

