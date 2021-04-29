Veteran service events announced for the month of May, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Area veterans events have been announced for May.

May 3rd, 9-2 VFW

Veteran Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919. Veterans are asked to bring DD-214 and all VA paperwork with them.

May 7th, 9-2 VFW

Veteran Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919. Veterans are asked to bring DD-214 and all VA paperwork with them.

A Counselor will be present at 9 am, everyone seen to help with PTSD and readjustment counseling.

May 14th, 9-1 Milan American Legion

Veteran Service Officer will be present at Milan American Legion. Veterans are asked to bring DD-214 and all VA paperwork with them.

A Counselor will be present at 9 am. The counselor will see everyone to help with PTSD and readjustment counseling.

May 21st, 9-2 VFW

Veteran Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919. Veterans are asked to bring DD-214 and all VA paperwork with them.

For more information, please call 660-359-2078. A Veterans Service Officer is on call for the rest of the month.

The VA Shuttle is up and running every Wednesday from Trenton VFW Post 919 to Kansas City VA and Clinics. For a free ride, call 660-359-2078

The organization is looking for backup Shuttle Drivers. All training and physicals are provided free of charge. No special licenses is required. Call 660 359 2078 for information.

